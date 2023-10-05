Rep. George Santos' former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks to plead guilty to a felony, prosecutors say

Santos says he's not talking with federal prosecutors about potential deal

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - The former treasurer for indicted Rep. George Santos is expected to plead guilty to federal charges Thursday.

Nancy Marks resigned from the congressman's team back in January.

Months later, Santos was indicted on a long list of charges, including fraud and theft of public funds.

The U.S. attorney's office has not elaborated on the charges against Marks.

We're told she will appear before a federal judge in Central Islip Wednesday afternoon.

Marks has also worked for other Republican politicians on Long Island.

Marks' plea come as Santos faces a 13-count indictment alleging he defrauded supporters, and Congress, in multiple schemes.

Read More: Click here to read the full Santos indictment

Santos has called the charges against a "witch hunt," and has pleaded not guilty.

There have been numerous calls for his resignation.

Santos has filed paperwork to run for reelection.