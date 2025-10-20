Outraged constituents of former Rep. George Santos wonder why he isn't paying restitution. Here's why.

Some constituents are outraged about the clemency order that freed disgraced former Rep. George Santos Friday.

Donors and victims are questioning why he doesn't even have to pay restitution.

"I'm sorry. I'm so sorry to the American people. I am sorry to the people of the 3rd Congressional District of New York," Santos said on CNN.

"It's just wrong"

The second chance President Trump granted to Santos has many of his former constituents asking: what about his victims?

"It was infuriating," Glen Cove resident Paula Frome said. "Three months in jail is not enough, and having his restitution canceled is a disgrace."

"They are the ones who deserve to be restored, not him. It's just wrong," another Glen Cove resident said.

In commuting his sentence, Trump freed Santos just three months into a seven year sentence, and erased his $373,000 restitution obligation - money he admitted he stole, in part, from donors through credit card fraud.

Santos expressed remorse.

"I have been granted a second chance. I have made a very, very concise decision to apply that for good and use that to make amends," Santos said.

"They deserve some money back"

Santos said he will not make restitution unless required by law. Sources familiar with the case say he has repaid none of it.

"The people that he harmed, they deserve some money back. I don't see how that can be wiped off of his sentence," disabled veteran Richard Ostoff said. "He thinks he's going to get into heaven with that stuff?"

Osthoff claims Santos stole $3,000 from a fundraiser meant to save his dying service dog.

"The pardon power that he has, I never seen someone wield something so dangerously. He started with the January 6ers and now this guy. All you have to do is wear a red hat and you get out of jail now. It sends a horrible, horrible signal," Osthoff said.

"And that is an attack on the rule of law. It's an attack on the foundation of our country, and that's where the real victim is," Jodi Kass Finkel of Nassau Residents for Good Government said.

Locust Valley resident Cathy Soref, who helped raise money for Santos, told CBS News New York she would hope he would pay victims back as part of this recovery.

"It would be ethical for him to do so, to feel that he should," Soref said.

Osthoff isn't counting on that. He's planning to sue Santos, who has already rebooted his profited Cameo page.