"He needs to go": Constituents, politicians react to charges against Rep. George Santos

NEW YORK -- Rep. George Santos told reporters he successfully slipped by a stakeout at FBI headquarters and drove right past the media when he turned himself in to face federal charges early Wednesday morning.

By the time court adjourned for the day, hundreds had gathered -- a few supporters, many detractors and reporters covering it all.

"Now I'm going to have to go and fight to defend myself. The reality is, is it's a witch hunt because it makes no sense that in four months, four months, five months, I'm indicted," Santos said.

With none of the bombastic personality he displayed on "The Point with Marcia Kramer" on Sunday, George Anthony Devolder Santos appeared grim inside the court Wednesday, calling the judge "ma'am," not "Your Honor," as outside hundreds gathered.

He plead not guilty to fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements centering on what the U.S. Attorney calls "fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations."

Throngs of media, international in scope, chased the congressman out the door and down the steps, a phalanx of officers surrounding him.

"I don't understand where the government's getting their information, but I will present my facts," Santos said.

Constituents of District 3, both Democrats and Republicans, appeared outraged at brazen money laundering and wire fraud charges that read like a soap opera.

"He's sort of pathetic," one man said.

"Everyone hates him," another constituent said.

"I say give him a chance," another person said.

"Why did they elect him? Why?" another constituent said.

"How many times are you going to fool voters?" another person said.

Constituents shared relief on social media, one writing, "We are FINALLY feeling 'heard in the third'! Karma has come around to grab Representative George Santos."

Allegations that bother them most? Collecting pandemic unemployment while working, earning $120,000 per year, and running for office and allegedly using $50,000 in political contributions for campaign ads to instead pay for luxury goods, designer clothing, car loan and credit cards.

He also allegedly overstated his income in Congressional disclosure forms, falsely claiming he earned nearly $7 million.

All of it, he denies.

"I think this is about innocent until proven guilty. This starts. I have my right to fight to prove my innocence as the government has the right to fight to try to find me guilty," Santos said.

"It's a celebration. It's a huge step forward," said Jody Kass Finkel, with Concerned Citizens of NY-03. "The big question, though, is whether or not it will be enough to actually get him ousted from Congress."

Republican leaders weighed in.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said, "George Santos cannot continue to represent the third Congressional District ... Untruthful biography ... Fabricated stories. He needs to go."

Santos' Capitol Hill GOP colleague Anthony D'Esposito said, "The justice system will fully reveal his long history of deceit and I once again call on the serial fraudster to resign."

Even Santos' bio on his own website is a web of lies and exaggerations -- volleyball star, Baruch College, New York Univeristy, descendant of Jewish Holocaust survivors.

Democrat Robert Zimmerman lost to Santos in the November election.

"For the young people who worked in our campaign, I think it's a very imporatnt message, the system does work," he said Wednesday. "We are entitled to have a member of Congress working for us, and it's incumbent upon Kevin McCarthy to expel George Santos."

"He broke the public trust, and he likely violated federal law," Democratic Nassau County legislator Josh Lafazan said.

"Let the trial circuit run as it does, and if he's found guilty, then kick him out of Congress," one constituent said.

"It's sad that people of that caliber can even think of running," another constituent said.

Santos is free on half a million dollars bond. The judge said he will be allowed to leave the state at Santos' request to fundraise for re-election.

He's already talking about the future.

"This has been an experience, you know, for a book," Santos said.

Santos has begun fundraising off the indictment and tweeting, "It's a witch hunt."

There are still multiple other investigations, including a check fraud trial hearing that begins Thursday in Brazil, but these charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted.