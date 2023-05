A defiant Rep. George Santos vowed to beat federal fraud charges Wednesday. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan has reaction from constituents and fellow politicians.

Rep. George Santos vows to beat federal fraud charges A defiant Rep. George Santos vowed to beat federal fraud charges Wednesday. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan has reaction from constituents and fellow politicians.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On