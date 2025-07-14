G train starts night and weekend service changes. Here's what riders in Brooklyn and Queens need to know.

G train riders in Brooklyn and Queens are facing another round of service disruptions starting Monday.

There will be no service between the Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues stations on select weeknights and weekends through August 18.

Service will be replaced with free B98 shuttle buses.

The disruptions take effect from 9:45 p.m. to 8 a.m. this Monday through Friday, and then again from July 24 to July 28, and from Aug. 1 to Aug. 11, according to the MTA's website.

Trains will still run between the Church Avenue and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues stops.

G train summer 2024 shutdown

The MTA has been working to modernize the subway signal system on the G line, which runs from Court Square in Long Island City, Queens to Church Avenue in Kensington, Brooklyn. It connects Greenpoint, Williamsburg, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Carroll Gardens and Park Slope along the way.

Last summer, the line was shut down for the approximately 160,000 riders who take it every day. They had to rely on shuttle buses as the shutdown was rolled out in phases.

The MTA said the old signals were more than 90 years old and needed to be updated with the latest communications-based train control system.