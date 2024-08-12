G train shutdown enters its final phase today. Here's which stations are running shuttle buses.

NEW YORK -- Heads up for New York City subway riders, the G train shutdown enters its third and final phase Monday.

That means trains will not be running between the Bedford-Nostrand Avenue and Church Avenue stops in Brooklyn.

Riders can take B93 shuttle buses instead between the Bedford-Nostrand and Jay Street Metro Tech stations.

G train shutdown update

The MTA has started phase 3 of the signal modernization project on the G line. Work began at 4 a.m. Monday and will continue until Tuesday, Sept. 3.

MTA officials say the signal system dates back to the 1930s. It's being upgraded to Communications Based Train Control, or CBTC, to deliver faster and more reliable service for the 160,000 riders who take it every day.

With phases one and two complete, phase three begins with curved track replacement between Bergen and Hoyt streets, where trains make sharp turns and cause more wear and tear on the wheels.

Is the G train running today?

G train service will continue for most of the line, as sections incrementally switch over to shuttle buses.

Riders can use the MTA app to check the latest service updates. They can also chat with NYC Transit on WhatsApp or by phone at 511.

Transit officials say the buses run every one to four minutes on weekdays and every three to five minutes on weekends. Officials say using shuttle buses allows crews to complete the upgrades faster than if they only worked on nights and weekends.

Click here for a closer look at the service changes.