G train shutdown in Queens and Brooklyn begins Friday. Here's how riders can get around the inconvenience.

NEW YORK -- Thousands of subway riders are in for a summer of headaches as the MTA prepares for the shutdown of the G line.

Beginning this weekend and lasting for six weeks, the G will run in increments between Long Island City, Queens, and Kensington, Brooklyn, leaving riders to rely on shuttle buses.

"The first thought that I had was that, is that possible? Can that even happen?" Williamsburg resident Shreyas Gupta said.

Why is this happening?

Starting Friday, the MTA says it will temporarily pause service to accommodate work to upgrade the line's nearly century-old signals to communications-based train control, an advanced system allowing trains to operate closer together and faster.

"I was a bit concerned that buses and shuttle buses wouldn't be able to supplement that kind of impact," Gupta said.

However, the MTA says it wants to reassure customers like Gupta that those sometimes-dreaded shuttle buses will be just as effective as the trains, themselves, in getting people to the impacted stations along the line.

From Friday until July 5, shuttle buses will provide service in both directions between Court Square and Nassau Avenue. Then from July 5 until Aug. 12, those same buses will bring riders to and from Court Square and Bedford and Nostrand avenues, before finally linking commuters at Bedford and Nostrand to Jay Street Metrotech.

"That's why we've gone through this enormous effort to put up this incredible shuttle bus system," MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.

MTA says to expect several shuttle buses per hour

The transit agency says on weekdays the buses operate every one-to-four minutes and every three-to-five minutes on the weekends.

The MTA says it will also work with the Department of Transportation and the NYPD to help clear curb spaces for additional bus stops, introduce turn restrictions to reduce traffic along bus routes, and enforce loading zones to prevent double parking.

"I think when I hear about the potential benefits of this six-week shutdown, I am hopeful," Gupta said.

Keep in mind, the overall project to upgrade the line is expected to be completed in 2027. During that time, at least five stations will also be fully renovated.