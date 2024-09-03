G train service back to normal after summer 2024 shutdown

NEW YORK -- Subway riders in Brooklyn and Queens officially survived the G train shutdown of 2024.

The approximately 160,000 riders who use the G train every day can now resume their normal commutes.

The line runs between Court Square in Long Island City, Queens to Church Avenue in Kensington, Brooklyn, passing through Greenpoint, Williamsburg, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Carroll Gardens and Park Slope. See the MTA's live map.

G train shutdown and shuttle buses over

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority spent the summer updating signals along the entire line. The MTA said the previous signals were more than 90 years old and needed to be updated with the latest communications-based train control system.

Officials said the shutdown helped them complete the project faster than only working on nights and weekends.

The project was split into three phases, starting in Queens and heading south into Brooklyn. Service cuts started back on June 28, and the final phase began on Aug. 12, with shuttle buses replacing train service between the Bedford-Nostrand and Church Avenue stations.

Subway riders told CBS News New York they found the shuttle buses inconvenient, but they understood the need to make improvements.

