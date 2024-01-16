Snow falls across New York City overnight, making for slick morning commute

Snow falls across NYC, making for slick morning commute

NEW YORK -- Snow blanketed New York City late Monday night, leaving behind icy streets and sidewalks for the morning commute.

Central Park recorded .6 inches of accumulation overnight -- so far, continuing the more-than-700-day streak with less than 1 inch.

Snow could be seen piling up on cars and park benches along the Upper West Side. Another video showed even more snow over in Fresh Meadows, Queens.

The city activated its Winter Weather Emergency Plan, meaning departments like Sanitation were fully staffed and had more crews on standby.

Officials said 800 salt spreaders were ready to respond, and 2,000 garbage trucks had been turned into plows.

Alternate side parking is suspended Tuesday for storm cleanup, but New York City public schools remain open as scheduled.

