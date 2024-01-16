Watch CBS News
Weather

Snow falls across New York City overnight, making for slick morning commute

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

Snow falls across NYC, making for slick morning commute
Snow falls across NYC, making for slick morning commute 02:03

NEW YORK -- Snow blanketed New York City late Monday night, leaving behind icy streets and sidewalks for the morning commute.

Central Park recorded .6 inches of accumulation overnight -- so far, continuing the more-than-700-day streak with less than 1 inch.

Watch live team coverage of the storm

CBS News New York Live

Snow could be seen piling up on cars and park benches along the Upper West Side. Another video showed even more snow over in Fresh Meadows, Queens.   

The city activated its Winter Weather Emergency Plan, meaning departments like Sanitation were fully staffed and had more crews on standby.   

Watch for icy roadways on snow-covered morning commute 01:52

Officials said 800 salt spreaders were ready to respond, and 2,000 garbage trucks had been turned into plows.   

Alternate side parking is suspended Tuesday for storm cleanup, but New York City public schools remain open as scheduled.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.

Elijah Westbrook
elijah-westbrook-small-2021.png

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 4:39 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.