NYC snow forecast: Snow accumulation map for Tuesday around Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- Another storm is headed our way Monday into Tuesday, bringing upwards of an inch of snow to most of the area.

After a frigid start Monday, temperatures will struggle to get much higher than the freezing mark, as we are forecasting a high of only 33 degrees. Partly sunny skies will be prevalent at first, and then more clouds will move in by late afternoon.

These clouds are in advance of a storm system that is primed to deliver some accumulating snow to the area. With such a cold air mass in place, we expect this to be a mostly snow event for everyone in our viewing area.

Timing and Totals

7-11 PM Monday: Flurries and snow showers ease into the area. A trace to a half inch or so is expected, but mainly south and west of the city.

11 PM Monday - 5 AM Tuesday: Steadier, more organized snow moves in from south to north. It will be light to moderate at times. Unlike nearly every other recent storm, winds are not anticipated to get very high, and may gust between 15-20 mph at times along the coast. Coastal flooding is of minimal concern this time as well. Because of the snow falling during the overnight hours, Tuesday morning's commute is likely to be plagued with delays though.

Rest Of Tuesday: After the first initial batch of snow moves through, the snow will then become more broken up, with subsequent light to moderate bursts continuing through the mid to late afternoon hours. Some mixing with rain is possible for the Jersey Shore and Long Island after 12 PM. Final snow totals will average between 2-4 inches for areas north and west of the city, while from the city and points south and east, 1-3-inch totals are expected. We now have a decent shot at ending our 700 day long stretch without an inch or more of snow in the park. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, but blustery and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will gust up to 25 mph at times, which will make it feel like the teens.

