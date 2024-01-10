Passaic River expected to cause major flooding in coming days: "Nobody deserves to live like this"

First Alert Weather: Potential for more heavy rain on Friday night

PATERSON, N.J. -- Residents who live in low-lying areas of Paterson are bracing for more flooding, just weeks after raging waters pushed them out of their homes back in December.

Paterson's mayor tells us the Passaic River is expected to go over its edges and cause major flooding across the area by Thursday night. Many residents are now getting ready to get out.

"It's difficult. It's difficult," Paterson resident Anisa Bruton said.

Bruton has had enough. The rain Tuesday night flooded her basement, and in December, her entire street was under water.

"Automatic flood knocked the heat out, knocked the hot water out ... I'm worried about this one," she said.

Bruton, who calls herself the last person standing at the end of her block because most have moved out, will be heading to a hotel.

"I'm tired," she said. "I'm trying to save up so I can move."

"Me and my husband, we're sleeping. At 2 a.m., they knock on the door and say, 'Hey, you got 30 minutes, you have to get out,'" Wayne resident Mariela Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez evacuated her home and is staying with her sister, who lives in a flood zone in Paterson. But her dogs are safe at higher ground.

"When everything's gonna get floods, we just sleep in the car," she said. "Nobody deserves to live like this."

They experienced flooding Tuesday night, but city officials in Paterson say they expect the Passaic River to crest at 10 feet and that, they say, will definitely flood the entire area on East Holsman.

"We're asking people to enjoy the peace right now because we believe the flood is coming back, mimicking what we had a couple of weeks ago," Paterson Office of Emergency Management coordinator Troy Ayers said.

Paterson emergency crews had 12 rescues overnight and are ready for more.

"The majority of those streets were already previously closed by DPW and the barricades were removed, whether it's from the storm or civilians that come out because they think they can drive through the water and then their vehicles get disabled," Paterson Deputy Fire Chief Arthur Wood said.

"There is a reason they say, 'Turn around so you don't drown,'" Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

Right now, there are no mandatory evacuations in place in Paterson. Schools had early dismissal. The mayor says the city's closely monitoring the Passaic River to see if schools should be closed Thursday.