Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/1 Tuesday morning forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Warming up 02:45

Forecast: We'll see more clouds in the mix today with temperatures climbing well into the 40s -- about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Then a few showers push through tonight, but it looks like they'll be more of a nuisance than anything. 

skycast-temp-trend-2.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be brighter and even milder with highs in the low 50s.

jl-futurecast-ibm-graf-4k.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Rain/snow showers work their way through tomorrow night and wrap up by daybreak on Thursday. For Thursday, colder air will settle in behind a cold front, so we get stuck in the 40s; but it will be blustery, so it will only feel like the 30s. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

Friday will be calmer, but it will remain cold with highs in the 30s.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 1, 2022 / 7:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.