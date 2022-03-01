First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/1 Tuesday morning forecast
Forecast: We'll see more clouds in the mix today with temperatures climbing well into the 40s -- about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Then a few showers push through tonight, but it looks like they'll be more of a nuisance than anything.
As for tomorrow, it will be brighter and even milder with highs in the low 50s.
Looking Ahead: Rain/snow showers work their way through tomorrow night and wrap up by daybreak on Thursday. For Thursday, colder air will settle in behind a cold front, so we get stuck in the 40s; but it will be blustery, so it will only feel like the 30s.
Friday will be calmer, but it will remain cold with highs in the 30s.
