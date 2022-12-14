First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix of rain and snow Thursday into Friday

Alerts: Red Alert Thursday afternoon into Friday for rain, gusty winds and even some snow inland and N&W.

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny, cold and breezy with highs near 40... feels like the 30s. We'll see increasing clouds late tonight with lows in the 30s... feels like the 20s. Tomorrow morning's commute should stay dry, then our rain/snow maker pushes in tomorrow afternoon and lingers through the day on Friday.

At this point it looks like mainly rain tomorrow afternoon in the city with a mix/snow developing inland and N&W; snow will transition to rain across more of our northwest suburbs into tomorrow night with plain rain -- which could be heavy at times -- in the city and along the coast; then some additional rain lingers into the Friday morning commute. The biggest snowfall amounts (5+") should stay well N&W and up towards the Catskills with lighter accumulations as you head S&E towards the city.

As far as rainfall goes, 1-2" seems reasonable at this point. No major flooding is expected, though some ponding on the roadways and isolated minor flooding can't be ruled out. And as far as winds go, they'll peak tomorrow night into Friday morning with gusts of up to 40+ mph.

Looking Ahead: The sun's back this weekend, but it will be cold and breezy with wind chills in the 30s and 20s.