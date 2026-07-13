U.S.-Iran Latest: Attacks continue over control of Strait of Hormuz as Tehran calls diplomacy "futile"
What to know about the Iran war today:
- Iran claimed attacks Monday on Persian Gulf countries that host U.S. military bases after another round of U.S. strikes the previous evening, as renewed fighting over control of the Strait of Hormuz continued into a second week.
- U.S. Central Command said Sunday that forces targeted various Iranian vessels and facilities, and it contradicted Tehran's claim that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, insisting that "Iran does not control" the vital shipping lanes.
- Oil prices shot up nearly 5% Monday after the weekend's strikes, with benchmark crude prices nearing $80 a barrel again after plunging briefly to pre-war levels.
UN chief warns of "catastrophic consequences" of fighting
The United Nations Secretary-General warned of "catastrophic consequences" for the region if fighting resumes.
"A return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences - for the peoples of the region, for international peace & security & for the global economy," António Guterres said in a statement.
The UN chief expressed his concern for the recent escalation and said the attacks "must all stop."
Oil prices jump after weekend of fighting over Strait of Hormuz
The price of Brent crude, the international standard, gained 4.7% to $79.59 per barrel, while U.S. benchmark crude oil added 4.8% to $74.85 per barrel.
Prices for both types of crude oil recently had slipped back to around the levels they were at before the war with Iran began, after the two sides set an interim agreement on ending the conflict and ships resumed transporting oil through the Strait of Hormuz.
However, the United States launched several waves of strikes on Iran into Monday morning over an Iranian attack on a container ship in the strait that set it ablaze and left a crew member missing over the weekend. Iran retaliated by targeting countries across the Middle East.
Latest U.S. strikes have "rendered futile" recent diplomacy, Iran says
Iran has condemned the latest wave of U.S. attacks on its territory, saying they had "rendered futile" all the diplomatic efforts of the last few months.
The United States has also "caused the return of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz and disruption of international commercial shipping by openly interfering in the process of Iran implementing the necessary arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz," a foreign ministry statement said Sunday.
Iran attacks Bahrain, Oman and Jordan
Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Monday claimed strikes against Bahrain and Oman, saying they destroyed radar systems in Oman and targeted U.S. military facilities on the southern edge of Manama.
Additionally, the Jordanian military said on Monday it had shot down four Iranian missiles over the country, which Tehran said were intended as retaliation for U.S. strikes.
"At dawn today, air defence systems intercepted and shot down four missiles that had entered Jordanian airspace from Iranian territory," an official source from the Jordanian General Staff said, adding that there were no reports of injuries or damage to property.
U.S. conducts more strikes on Iran
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it struck dozens of Iranian targets on Sunday.
"Forces struck Iranian military air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and one-way attack sea drones for the first time," CENTCOM said in a statement.
It added that Iran "does not control" the Strait of Hormuz, in response to earlier claims by Tehran that the vital waterway was effectively closed.