Watch CBS News
U.S.

1 person killed in Maine shooting involving ICE, state House speaker says

By
Alex Sundby
Senior Editor
Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
Read Full Bio
Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

A person was killed during a shooting in Maine involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday morning, state House Speaker Ryan Fecteau said.

Fecteau said on Facebook that the shooting happened in Biddeford, Maine.

Fecteau said state police and the state Department of Public Safety were on the scene gathering details. He said he didn't immediately have other information to provide.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Crews work the scene after a shooting in Biddeford, Maine, July 13, 2026.
Crews work the scene after a shooting in Biddeford, Maine, July 13, 2026. WGME-TV

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue