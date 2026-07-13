1 person killed in Maine shooting involving ICE, state House speaker says

A person was killed during a shooting in Maine involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday morning, state House Speaker Ryan Fecteau said.

Fecteau said on Facebook that the shooting happened in Biddeford, Maine.

Fecteau said state police and the state Department of Public Safety were on the scene gathering details. He said he didn't immediately have other information to provide.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.