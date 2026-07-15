Trump to allege Chinese meddling in U.S. elections in primetime speech, sources say

Part of President Trump's speech Thursday night is expected to touch on previously unreported alleged Chinese meddling in U.S. elections, according to sources familiar with the matter.

One component: Allegations that Beijing compromised U.S. voter data and evidence the CIA knew about the action and didn't share that information with Mr. Trump during his first term.

The audience for the primetime speech is expected to include members of the president's cabinet. Among those invited are the heads of CIA, FBI, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and Department of Homeland Security, as well as other agencies and staff. Some cabinet members will not be there due to scheduling conflicts.

Asked for comment on the contents of the president's address, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "As usual, anonymous sources are speculating about what President Trump will say during his speech on Thursday evening. The truth is, nobody knows yet what President Trump will ultimately say, which is why everyone should tune in."

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.