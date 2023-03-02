Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for snow & rain Friday evening, early Saturday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/2 Thursday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/2 Thursday morning update 02:52
fa-red-alert-new.png
CBS2

Alert(s): Red Alert Friday afternoon into early Saturday AM for some snow and mixed precipitation, heavy rain, accumulating snow inland and the potential for some minor flooding.

skycast-headlines-full-1.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today we'll see morning showers with breaks of sun into the afternoon. It will be milder, too, with highs in the 50s... 60 possible S&W. 

skycast-today-rt-new.png
CBS2

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and a little colder with lows in the 30s and 20s. 

skycast-tonight-rt-new.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, the day starts dry, but rain/snow overspreads the area later in the afternoon with the a light snow accumulation likely N&W into the evening. 

cbs-skycast-precip-types-ii.png
CBS2

Little or no snowfall is expected in the city with a coating - 3" expected N&W before any changeover; 3-6+" is expected up towards the Catskills. 

skycast-futurecast-rainfall-euro.png

As far as rainfall goes, around 1-1.5" is expected with some minor flooding not out of the question.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Some snow/rain may lingering into Saturday, but mainly north of the city. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s. As for Sunday, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs closer to 50.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 9:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.