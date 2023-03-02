First Alert Weather: Red Alert for snow & rain Friday evening, early Saturday

CBS2

Alert(s): Red Alert Friday afternoon into early Saturday AM for some snow and mixed precipitation, heavy rain, accumulating snow inland and the potential for some minor flooding.

Forecast: Today we'll see morning showers with breaks of sun into the afternoon. It will be milder, too, with highs in the 50s... 60 possible S&W.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and a little colder with lows in the 30s and 20s.

As for tomorrow, the day starts dry, but rain/snow overspreads the area later in the afternoon with the a light snow accumulation likely N&W into the evening.

Little or no snowfall is expected in the city with a coating - 3" expected N&W before any changeover; 3-6+" is expected up towards the Catskills.

As far as rainfall goes, around 1-1.5" is expected with some minor flooding not out of the question.

Looking Ahead: Some snow/rain may lingering into Saturday, but mainly north of the city. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s. As for Sunday, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs closer to 50.