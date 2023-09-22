Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Clouds increase Friday ahead of Red Alert for heavy rain, high winds Saturday

By Justin Lewis

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for storms this Saturday
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for storms this Saturday 02:21
Red Alert 

Red Alert Saturday for periods of heavy rain (localized flooding), gusty winds and coastal flooding.  

Forecast

Today: Increasing clouds with highs around 70.

Tonight: Mainly dry evening. Rain develops overnight from south to north.

Tomorrow: Rain, which could be heavy at times, and blustery. Rough surf, dangerous rip currents and minor coastal flooding. Cooler with highs around 60.

Looking Ahead


Sunday: Rain likely, which could be heavy at times, and breezy. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Leftover rain, but mainly in the morning. Highs in the 60s. 

First published on September 22, 2023 / 8:11 AM

