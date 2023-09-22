First Alert Weather: Clouds increase Friday ahead of Red Alert for heavy rain, high winds Saturday
Red Alert
Red Alert Saturday for periods of heavy rain (localized flooding), gusty winds and coastal flooding.
Forecast
Today: Increasing clouds with highs around 70.
Tonight: Mainly dry evening. Rain develops overnight from south to north.
Tomorrow: Rain, which could be heavy at times, and blustery. Rough surf, dangerous rip currents and minor coastal flooding. Cooler with highs around 60.
Looking Ahead
Sunday: Rain likely, which could be heavy at times, and breezy. Highs in the 60s.
Monday: Leftover rain, but mainly in the morning. Highs in the 60s.
