First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/6 Sunday morning forecast

Clouds rolled in overnight as a warm front advanced toward the region. Light showers and fog will accompany the front. Coastal areas will see the greatest chance of fog. Our forecasted low is 42, however, temps are likely to slowly rise with the advancement of the warm front.

Sunday, a decent warmup will be well underway, with widespread record warmth for the area. Showers will be ongoing throughout the morning and very early afternoon, but after that, temperatures will be off to the races.

Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The only exception will be eastern Long Island, where temps are likely to remain stuck in the 50s.

Along with the spring-like warmth, it will also be quite breezy at times, with gusts up to 30 mph. Our forecasted high is 70, which would break the record of 68 set in 1935.

Sunday night will see a continuation of the mild conditions, with the possibility of showers. Our low will be 59.