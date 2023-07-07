Watch: Firefighter injured battling Newark cargo ship fire released from hospital
LIVINGSTON, N.J. -- A firefighter who was injured battling Wednesday's cargo ship fire in Port Newark was released from the hospital Friday.
Firefighters from across New Jersey were on hand to greet Warren White, of the Elizabeth Fire Division, as he was discharged from Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
"From what I can remember, everyone was running around, was trying to just get it done ... Made a first step, next thing I knew I was on my way out in the ambulance," White said. "Not an easy job, but we do the best we can."
Fire departments on hand Friday included West Orange, Livingston, Millburn and Montclair.
