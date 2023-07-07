Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch: Firefighter injured battling Newark cargo ship fire released from hospital

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Firefighter that battled cargo ship fire released from NJ hospital
Firefighter that battled cargo ship fire released from NJ hospital 00:50

LIVINGSTON, N.J. -- A firefighter who was injured battling Wednesday's cargo ship fire in Port Newark was released from the hospital Friday.

Firefighters from across New Jersey were on hand to greet Warren White, of the Elizabeth Fire Division, as he was discharged from Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Firefighters from around New Jersey were on hand at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center as Warren White, Elizabeth Fire...

Posted by Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center on Friday, July 7, 2023

"From what I can remember, everyone was running around, was trying to just get it done ... Made a first step, next thing I knew I was on my way out in the ambulance," White said. "Not an easy job, but we do the best we can."

Fire departments on hand Friday included West Orange, Livingston, Millburn and Montclair.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 6:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.