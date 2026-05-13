Ticket prices lowered for NJ Transit, NYC bus going to World Cup games

Several new plans were announced to help fans get to the FIFA World Cup matches cheaper and faster.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said round-trip tickets on NJ Transit will now cost $98, which is well below the original $150 price tag. The pricing plan caused outrage from local leaders as the same 18-mile trip typically costs $12.90.

The governor said on Tuesday that the price cut happened "without New Jersey taxpayer money." She thanked partners such as DoorDash, Audible, FanDuel, DraftKings, PSE&G, South Jersey Industries and American Water for helping.

Last week, transportation officials announced a price reduction to $105.

An NJ Transit shuttle bus to and from FIFA games is also available for $80.

Tickets for both options are on sale and need to be booked in advance.

Gov. Kathy Hochul slashes bus price

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also said on Tuesday that the round-trip price of bus tickets from Manhattan to matches will be $20 instead of $80.

The buses will transport up to 18,000 people on non-school match days and 12,000 people on school match days.

"Getting to the World Cup should be as accessible as possible," she said on social media. "And because New Yorkers are helping host the world, 20% of those tickets will be reserved exclusively for New Yorkers."

New bus lane to speed up service to LaGuardia

Meanwhile, in Queens, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is rolling out a new dedicated bus lane on Broadway to speed up service to LaGuardia Airport ahead of the tournament.

Right now, Q70 buses on that corridor crawl at less than three miles per hour during evening rush.

The new eastbound lane is designed to help travelers, airport workers and Queens residents beat that gridlock.

"The World Cup may come and go, but the investments we made to our streets and public transit must serve New Yorkers for decades to come," Mamdani said in a statement. "Arriving in New York City should be fast, affordable and reliable all year round — not just during major events. This new bus lane will help welcome visitors from around the world this summer while delivering faster commutes every day for the thousands of working-class New Yorkers who rely on the Q70."

The city's Department of Transportation will present the proposal to the local community board later this month and expects to complete the project before the first match begins.