World Cup fans have been slow to book hotels in NYC and New Jersey. Here's why.

With just weeks to go until the start of the FIFA World Cup, hotels across the Tri-State Area are racing to cash in on the tourism boom.

However, new data shows demand in New York City may not be as strong as expected.

NYC hotels still have plenty of vacancy

New data from the commercial real estate company CoStar shows many New York City hotels are still lagging. On some World Cup match nights, only about one-third of rooms are filled, which is nearly 12% below last year's levels.

It begs the question: Could the Big Apple and the region actually lose money on the World Cup?

"A combination of higher prices that are pricing people out, but also the fact that people are just too politically not looking to come to the U.S.," said travel expert Katy Nastro, a spokesperson for the Going app, "and it could cause New York City to lose money on the World Cup event."

Nastro said New York City isn't alone.

"The other 10 host cities outside New York [are] also seeing a softening," Nastro said.

Hospitality officials say as more people either purchase tickets last minute or have success on resale, more hotel rooms may get booked.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Monday many fans are likely waiting until matchups are finalized before locking in their travel plans.

"We have a little more than 30 days until the World Cup starts, a little bit more than 60 days until the World Cup final," he said.

Watch: NYC is bringing soccer to school streets

The situation in New Jersey isn't great, either

Travel experts also say some people have been canceling their hotels in New York City and re-booking in New Jersey, since they're learning more about how the traffic could become a nightmare.

At the former Park Hotel at Meadowlands in East Rutherford, now known as The World of Blue, crews have been working around the clock on a massive renovation. Owner Harvey Rosenblatt said he hopes to open by June 1, just in time for the start of the world's biggest sporting event.

The hotel sits just feet from MetLife Stadium, which will host eight matches, including the World Cup final. But even though the hotel is right across the street from where people have known for months the action will take place, he admitted rooms weren't being booked at first.

"Everyone is charging $1,400 a night, and they're asking for four-night minimums, and that's what we did," Rosenblatt said. "And we got zero bookings."

So Rosenblatt slashed prices and got rid of minimum-stay requirements.

"We have seen an uptick over the last two-three weeks each day," he said.

Rosenblatt said his hotel is now more than 50% booked on nights of World Cup matches.