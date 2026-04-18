NJ Transit emergency drills held at MetLife Stadium before FIFA World Cup
The New Jersey Transit Police Department is conducting its annual emergency response drill Saturday at MetLife Stadium. This year, the training exercise comes in preparation for the FIFA World Cup, when massive crowds are expected to pack NJ Transit trains and buses.
NJ Transit is working with first responders from other police, fire and emergency departments in the area to simulate transportation emergencies, so don't be alarmed if you see the increased police presence at the Meadowlands.
The drill started at around 7 a.m. and is expected to last about three hours. There is no impact on regular train and bus service, NJ Transit says.
Click here to watch Chopper 2 over MetLife Stadium.
NJ Transit World Cup tickets
Round-trip tickets for World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium will cost $150, and only 40,000 will be available per match, NJ Transit announced Friday. Shuttle bus tickets will cost $80. There will be no parking at the stadium.
NJ Transit President Kris Kolluri estimated the agency will spend $62 million to provide service for the eight World Cup matches at MetLife -- including the Final.
"Commuters in New Jersey should not carry the cost years into the future for this wonderful event, but the fans going to the game should bear the burden of the cost," Kolluri said.
Agencies taking part in emergency drills
Personnel from numerous agencies are participating in Saturday's emergency response drill at MetLife Stadium, including:
- New Jersey Transit Police Office of Emergency Management
- NJ TRANSIT Rail Operations
- NJ TRANSIT Agency Safety Management
- Meadowlands Fire Department
- NJ Sports & Exposition Authority EMS
- NJ Sports & Exposition Authority
- New Jersey State Police
- Bergen County Office of Emergency Management
- Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
- Carlstadt Fire Department
- Lyndhurst Fire Department
- Moonachie Fire Department
- Rutherford Fire Department
- East Rutherford Fire Department
- Ramsey Office of Emergency Management
- Federal Railroad Administration (FRA)