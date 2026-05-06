Watch Live: Gov. Mikie Sherrill discusses New Jersey's plans for 2026 FIFA World Cup

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill is in Camden County on Wednesday morning for a "special statewide announcement" about the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream a news conference with Gov. Sherrill, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and members of the Camden County Board of Commissioners. You can watch live at 11:15 a.m. in the player above or wherever we're streaming.

The Garden State is home to MetLife Stadium, which is being referred to as New York/New Jersey Stadium, and is hosting eight games for the soccer tournament, including the final in July.

And across the river in Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field will host five group stage matches and one in the Round of 16.

The announcement will be made at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken.

On Tuesday, Sherrill announced that multiple World Cup teams would be practicing around New Jersey. Haiti will be using Stockton University as a home base, while Morocco is using The Pingry School in Basking Ridge, Somerset County.

Senegal is training at Rutgers University in Piscataway, and Brazil is training at Columbia Park in Morris Township.

This is a developing story and will be updated.