Family remembers fallen FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, murdered 6 years ago Thursday

NEW YORK -- Family and colleagues of fallen FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo remembered her at a memorial in the Bronx on Thursday, six years to the day she was murdered while on the job.

Uniforms, flags, and tears were at a ceremony that was somber, difficult and full of pride that Arroyo served the city with dedication and love.

"With peace in our hearts, and a promise in our mind, we shall always honor, appreciate, thank, and celebrate the live of Yadira Arroyo," an FDNY official said.

Arroyo was a single mother to five children, and was in her 14th year with the FDNY when Jose Gonzalez hijacked her ambulance and ran her over with it twice.

He was initially declared unfit to stand trial, but that decision was reversed in September.

Then earlier this March, Gonzalez was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Arroyo's family members said the conviction they desperately wanted took too long, and they always knew it would fail to bring closure.

"We are going to honor her memory today," said Ali Acevedo-Hernandez, Arroyo's aunt. "So many people still remember her."

The feeling of loss was especially strong on Thursday as they stood on White Plains Road in Soundview, where the beloved public servant was killed.

Sentencing for Gonzalez is scheduled for April 5. He could face 25 years to life in prison.