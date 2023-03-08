Jose Gonzalez found guilty in killing of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo

NEW YORK -- Jose Gonzalez, the man accused of fatally running over FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo with her own ambulance, was found guilty of murder on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez carjacked the ambulance at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Bronx on March 16, 2017, while Arroyo was outside checking on a man Gonzalez had just robbed.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez put the ambulance in reverse, hit Arroyo, then drove forward, running over Arroyo again, crushing and killing her.

Toxicology reports show Gonzalez had marijuana and PCP in his system when he was arrested.

Defense attorneys had argued Gonzalez didn't see Arroyo and never intended for her to die, saying he was in the midst of a PCP-induced psychotic episode and didn't know the difference between his dreams and reality.

Arroyo was a 14-year veteran of the FDNY and a mother of five.