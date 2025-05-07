The FAA says it's taking steps to help at Newark Liberty International Airport. Here's what it's doing.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it's taking immediate steps to alleviate the delays at Newark Liberty International Airport that began more than a week ago.

The delays began last Monday when crews in the Philadelphia air traffic control facility that lines up flights into and out of Newark lost radar and communications with the planes for at least 30 seconds.

"I just got told that the approach lost all their radars. Three of the 4 radar screens went black, and they had no frequencies," one person said in the tower at the time, according to a recording of the event.

Air traffic has been slowed into and out of Newark Liberty Airport ever since.

United Airlines is offering free ticket changes through May 17th for passengers who have been affected. For more details, visit United's website.

What the FAA is doing now

The system that processes radar data for Newark is actually based in New York. That data is fed over telecommunication lines to Philadelphia, where controllers handle Newark's flights.

In addition to slowing incoming flights, the FAA says it's also taking the following steps:

Installing three new high-bandwidth communications between New York and Philadelphia to improve speed, reliability and redundancy

Replacing copper wires for communication with fiberoptic wires to boost speed and bandwidth



Standing up a backup system in Philadelphia for redundancy



Adding a radar data center in Philadelphia, so data doesn't need to be transmitted from New York

Boosting controller staffing. There are 22 controllers at the Philadelphia facility that handles Newark, and 21 controllers and supervisors in training. The FAA says it has a "healthy pipeline" with filled training classes

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is expected to announce Thursday the details of a plan to revamp the air traffic control system nationwide.

Delays continue Wednesday

As of 11:30 a.m., there were 84 cancellations and 27 delays.

Two travelers who had been stranded at Newark for 24 hour spoke with CBS News New York Wednesday. They were supposed to be in Rome for a luxury cruise but had to get off two different planes due to technical issues.

"We were on two different planes. The second one we were on twice," Thom Sarcianelli said. "They kept saying to us, we're going to go, we're going to go. They went on, taxied on the runway, got so far and said 'Well, it's too late now, we have too many hours in the plane, we have to turn back. We will see if we can get a substitute crew.'"