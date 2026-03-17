Ernie Anastos, a great storyteller and listener, laid to rest at funeral filled with love

Legendary New York City television news broadcaster Ernie Anastos was laid to rest on Tuesday.

CBS News New York's Tony Aiello attended the funeral in Westchester County, which celebrated Anastos' deep faith and abiding impact on friends and family.

New York City television news anchor Ernie Anastos is seen arriving to the screening of "Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive" during the Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 9, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Music filled Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in New Rochelle, a soundtrack of the faith that filled Anastos' life and animated his endless optimism.

"He believed deeply in his faith, and loved God, and when he spoke, you could feel that love," Pastor Nick Anctil said.

Anctil and Aiello attended an event last month and texted a photo of themselves to Anastos, who wrote back, "Love you both. God bless."

Read more: NYC TV news legend Ernie Anastos' wake in New Rochelle draws hundreds

Many newsrooms were better because of Anastos

Anastos grew up in a Greek-American home filled with faith and love, and from his first job in small market radio to the main anchor seat in the Big Apple, he stayed centered and real.

"I've never, in all the years I worked with him, seen him not smiling. And [he] was just so kind, and when you have the top person so kind, it trickles down to everybody. It can really change a place," CBS News New York anchor Cindy Hsu said.

Anastos worked with thousands of people at four stations in New York City. He stayed in touch with hundreds, including author Allison Gilbert, who interned with him 40 years ago.

"He kept people around with intention. He worked at it and we were all just warm because of his embrace," Gilbert said.

"Why he has so many friends and so many people who love him and still do is because he has this thing where he's just a nice guy," WABC anchor Bill Ritter said.

"He was Ernie. He was just approachable. He was always positive. He would always listen to you," added Nick Gregory, Fox 5's chief meteorologist.

The audience "relied on him"

A great person and a great broadcaster, Anastos loved connecting with New Yorkers.

"When it was time to go on the news, he'd get on that desk and would deliver everything we needed to know with reassurance, and that's how people really not just loved him but relied on him," CBS News New York anchor Dick Brennan said.

Anastos liked to say, "I hope to die young, but as late in life as possible." He was 82 years old.

Anastos is survived by Kelly, his devoted wife of 57 years, and their accomplished children, Philip and Nina, and four beloved grandchildren.