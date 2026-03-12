Watch CBS News
Local News

Ernie Anastos, legendary NYC news anchor, dies at 82

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger,
Dick Brennan
Dick Brennan
Dick Brennan joined CBS News New York in 2012 as an anchor and reporter.
Read Full Bio
Dick Brennan

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

Legendary New York City television news anchor Ernie Anastos has died. 

His wife Kelly says he died early Thursday morning of pneumonia at Northern Westchester Hospital. He was 82.   

Anastos anchored right here at WCBS. He also worked at WABC, Fox 5, and Channel 9, earning more than 30 Emmy Awards throughout his career. 

Ernie was beloved. He was always positive. He never lost his passion, and he never was cynical. He treated every day like it was his first day on the job. 

Ernie knew everybody, and everybody loved Ernie. 

In recent years, he developed the program "Positively Ernie," which was very appropriate, since he was one of the most optimistic people you could ever know. 

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue