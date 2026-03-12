Ernie Anastos, legendary NYC news anchor, dies at 82

Legendary New York City television news anchor Ernie Anastos has died.

His wife Kelly says he died early Thursday morning of pneumonia at Northern Westchester Hospital. He was 82.

Anastos anchored right here at WCBS. He also worked at WABC, Fox 5, and Channel 9, earning more than 30 Emmy Awards throughout his career.

Ernie was beloved. He was always positive. He never lost his passion, and he never was cynical. He treated every day like it was his first day on the job.

Ernie knew everybody, and everybody loved Ernie.

In recent years, he developed the program "Positively Ernie," which was very appropriate, since he was one of the most optimistic people you could ever know.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.