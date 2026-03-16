NYC TV news legend Ernie Anastos' wake in New Rochelle draws hundreds

Many paid their respects Monday to legendary New York City television news anchor Ernie Anastos.

The 82-year-old died early Thursday morning of pneumonia, his family said.

Watch: Remembering legendary NYC news anchor Ernie Anastos

Anastos belongs on "Mount Rushmore for news anchors in NYC"

There was a steady flow of people in and out of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, which speaks volumes to who Anastos was and the impact he had. Many never had the honor of meeting him, but anyone who watched him knows his professionalism and positivity shined through.

Ernie Anastos attends the Luisa Diaz Foundation 9th Annual MAG Gala at The Plaza on May 18, 2023 in New York City. Mark Sagliocco/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

For decades, Anastos was a trusted voice and a fixture of local television news. He was "Positively Ernie." During his career across several stations, including WCBS, he earned more than 30 Emmy Awards and respect from viewers and colleagues.

"If there was a Mount Rushmore for news anchors in New York, Ernie would be one of the four faces," CBS News New York northern suburbs reporter Tony Aiello said.

"He had a smile on his face always. He was tired of bad news and he would only want to do good news," businessman John Catsimatidis said. "he was 82 years old, but he didn't look a day over 62. Everybody loved him."

Anastos was always promoting and protecting the truth, even doing so in his last Instagram post on March 3.

"I think we all have to sit back and say let's stand up to truth and support it and make sure that we live it on a day-to-day basis," Anastos said.

A devoted family man that was proud of his Greek roots

Known by many as an iconic TV anchor, Anastos was, first and foremost, a family man: a devoted father, brother and husband. He was also proud of his Greek heritage and was a man of faith.

"Just a well-grounded and lovable person. Positively Ernie was Ernie for us here at Holy Trinity," said Dino Yotides, vice president of the church's parish council.

Yotides said Holy Trinity was a second home for Anastos and that he would remember him "Just as Ernie Anastos, the man you saw on TV," adding, "The man you saw on TV, the loving, caring Ernie, is the man who he truly was. For us here at Holy Trinity, he was a parishioner, our friend and a brother to all of us."

Anastos' funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday at 11 a.m.