Ocean County Sheriff's office launches its own drones to investigate mysterious sightings

New Jersey Congressman plans to introduce federal legislation to address ongoing drone issue

On Saturday in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, there were drones residents were likely happy to see.

They're part of a new patrol unit within the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. At their command center, deputies were monitoring drone activity, putting their own in the sky to get a closer look at the mysterious flying objects.

It comes amid reports of drone sightings in the area, including a deputy witnessing dozens fly in from the ocean.

"She reports that she saw 50 drones coming from the ocean to the mainland transversing the airways over Island Beach State Park," said Sheriff Michael Mastronardy with the Ocean County Sheriff's Office.

The Seaside Heights command center was also the site of a press conference where New Jersey Congressman Chris Smith unveiled new federal legislation he plans to introduce in Congress.

"It will most of all allow the state police to have the same type of capability as the Department of Defense and Homeland Security that if necessary to down one of these unmanned drones," Smith said.

Multiple sightings of drones have been reported in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and four other states since mid-November.

Many of them spotted over homes, highways and even military bases.

The White House has stated the drones do not appear to pose a threat to public safety or national security. That response is frustrating officials who are demanding answers.

"These issues are very, very concerning and the response from the federal government is very, very insulting," said John Peterson Jr., Mayor of the Borough of Seaside Park

Officials say the lack of information is causing fear among residents with many concerned about the potential safety risk.

"This is affecting our citizens every day, every night and this has to stop," said Ocean County Commissioner Frank Sadeghi.

New Jersey officials are also calling on the federal government for help, saying it's clear more resources are needed to fully understand the issue.