President Trump, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul talk congestion pricing in Oval Office meeting

What to know about the latest legal fight over congestion pricing | Team coverage

President Donald Trump hosted Gov. Kathy Hochul for a meeting in the Oval Office days after his administration revoked federal approval for New York City congestion pricing.

"On Friday afternoon, Governor Hochul met with President Trump in the Oval Office for more than an hour. The Governor and the President had a frank, candid conversation about New York's key priorities including congestion pricing, immigration, infrastructure, economic development, energy, offshore wind and nuclear power. Governor Hochul also presented President Trump with a booklet on the early success of congestion pricing. We will not comment further about private conversations," a statement from the governor's office to CBS News said.

President Trump goes after NYC congestion pricing

Mr. Trump said he delivered on a promise to kill congestion pricing, but Hochul and the MTA vowed to continue collecting the tolls after its future was thrust into limbo. New York filed a lawsuit minutes after getting word the Trump administration revoked its approval.

Since January 5, drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street have had to pay $9 tolls during peak hours and a less expensive toll overnight. The MTA has pointed to early signs of the toll's success, citing quicker travel times in the Congestion Relief Zone and greater subway and bus ridership about one month into the program.

"Since this first-in-the-nation program took effect last month, congestion has dropped dramatically and commuters are getting to work faster than ever," Hochul said in response to the president. "Broadway shows are selling out and foot traffic to local businesses is spiking. School buses are getting kids to class on time, and yellow cab trips increased by 10%. Transit ridership is up, drivers are having a better experience, and support for this program is growing every day."

Immigration enforcement fight in New York

The Trump administration has also taken aim at New York on another front, as the Justice Department announced it is suing the Empire State over its immigration enforcement.

"We are taking steps to protect Americans," Attorney General Pam Bondi said, adding that "New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens."

In a statement to CBS News New York in response to the lawsuit, New York Attorney General Letitia James said: "Our state laws, including the Green Light law, protect the rights of all New Yorkers and keep our communities safe. I am prepared to defend our laws, just as I always have."

DOJ also filed to drop corruption charges against Mayor Eric Adams, raising suspicion it may be in return for his cooperation with federal immigration officials.

The mayor denies allegations of wrongdoing in his criminal case and any quid pro quo with the White House.