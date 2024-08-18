Torrential rains cause flooding, some power outages in parts of the Tri-State Area

Western Connecticut among parts of the Tri-State Area hard hit by severe storms

DANBURY, Conn. -- Connecticut was hit was flash flooding and mudslides on Sunday night, forcing some residents to leave their homes.

CBS News New York saw one of many roads closed off in Danbury. Police said a part of the street was eroded by the floodwaters. Those living in the area quickly grabbed what they could and evacuated.

Floodwaters were fast and furious

"It's crazy. It has never been this intense before," Angelica Alvarenga said.

Alvarenga captured cellphone video of the mayhem at the Berkshire Hills apartment complex on Shelter Rock road, where she lives. Floodwaters eroded the roadway, cutting a path through landscaping.

"Our foundation is lifting. There are rocks blocking cars in. One neighbor pavement to go down the side of the house has collapsed," Alvarenga said.

Police blocked off roadways as the water rose quickly, leaving cars stranded.

"Over there by Meckauer Park, that's completely flooded. That's over a foot and a half under," neighbor Kodi Benvenuti said.

Benvenuti said he grabbed what he could before evacuating.

"I just have a backpack with clothes. I got to do some laundry and my lunch box," Benvenuti said.

"I grabbed some bananas, my shampoo, some clothes for the next few days," Alvarenga added.

Neighbors were told that once the rain stops, engineers will assess the damage. Many are crossing their fingers and hoping Mother Nature spared their homes.

"They told us we wouldn't be able to go back in for at least three days," Alvarenga said.

Elsewhere in Connecticut

The intense rain caused havoc in parts of western Connecticut on Sunday night.

In Southbury, the fast waters of Purchase Brook overwhelmed the Flat Hill Road bridge.

Just outside in Heritage Village, the water was too tough for a storm drain as it gushed into a roadway.

The story in New Jersey and NYC

Flooding along I-78 in Hillside, New Jersey left cars stranded in floodwaters. Traffic was at a standstill while some drivers took a chance and went right through the flooding near Chestnut Avenue in Union County. New Jersey State Police said everyone was safely removed from their vehicles and cars were towed.

Parts of Kearny were also flooded, including along Schuyler Avenue, where water was seen bubbling from drains and manholes.

In New York City, there was flooding right outside the 1 train at 157th Street and Broadway in Washington Heights. Video shows a man carrying a woman on his back over the floodwaters, while some cars were just driving right through that water.

Water was also seen pouring from the ceiling like a waterfall inside Chelsea Market. There was no immediate word on the extent of the damage.

In the Bronx, the severe weather may have also played a role in a tree came crashing down at Bronx Boulevard and East 233rd Street in the Wakefield section. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Heads up for commuters, train and airline passengers

Amtrak has suspended all rail service between New York and Philadelphia due to flooding. There was no immediate on when trains will resume, with officials saying the interruption could linger into the morning commute.

The weather also caused some flight disruptions at New York City-area airports. As of 11 p.m., LaGuardia had the most cancellations with 342, in addition to 227 delays. John F. Kennedy International had 145 cancellations and 552 delays and Newark Liberty had 254 cancellations and 328 delays.

Latest on power outages

PSEG Long Island has the most impacted customers with more than 2,600 customer in the dark. JCP&L said it has nearly 1,800 without power and Con Edison is reporting 1,000 customers dealing with outages.