What we know about the 17-year-old Cranford, N.J. hit-and-run suspect

A 17-year-old boy is facing first-degree murder charges in New Jersey after he allegedly struck and killed two teenage girls in a hit-and-run.

Vincent Battiloro is accused of intentionally driving an SUV into 17-year-old friends Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, before allegedly ditching the car and fleeing the scene.

Stalking and bullying accusations

Battiloro was allegedly driving at least 70 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone when the fatal crash occurred Monday evening on Burnside Avenue in Cranford, according to court records.

Police said Battiloro abandoned the black 2021 Jeep Compass after striking Niotis and Salas and fled the scene. He was detained for questioning that evening and released pending further investigation, then arrested the next morning, police said.

The victims' relatives and friends claimed Battiloro was stalking one of the girls and a restraining order had been filed against him before the crash. The Union County prosecutor's office, which is investigating the crash, did not immediately respond to CBS News New York's request to verify their claims.

Later, in a video streamed to Battiloro's YouTube channel sometime after the crash, a young man speaks about the case and claims he was bullied.

"I've been bullied, ridiculed and stuff over false allegations, OK? Over this whole thing about things that have happened in the past. There's more to this story. It'll come out in the future," he said.

In addition to the two first-degree murder charges, police issued Battiloro at least 15 tickets and citations related to the crash, including for speeding, reckless driving and driving without a license, court records show.

Suspect is related to Westfield police chief

Christopher Battiloro, the police chief of Westfield, a neighboring town, responded to the crash and confirmed the suspect is his relative, but not a member of his immediate family.

"I want to be clear, as loud and as firm as possible, that in NO WAY do my wife, children or I condone, defend, or excuse the actions that caused this terrible and tragic loss of life," the chief said in part of a lengthy statement posted by the Westfield Police Department on Facebook.

The chief said he lives in the neighborhood where the crash happened and offered condolences to the victims' families.

"I, too, pray for these families. I, too, demand full accountability and justice. As a result of this tragic incident, I lost a neighbor – a beautiful, charismatic young lady named Isabella Salas, who I have watched grow up since the day I moved to Cranford," his statement said.

The chief said he has faith in the justice system to hold the suspect accountable.

A visitation for Salas is set for Saturday in Cranford. Niotis was laid to rest at a funeral on Friday in Union.