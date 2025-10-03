Maria Niotis, 1 of 2 teen girls killed in Cranford, N.J. hit-and-run, laid to rest at funeral

Funeral held for 1 of 2 teen girls killed in Cranford, N.J. hit-and-run

Maria Niotis, one of two teenage girls killed in a hit-and-run in New Jersey Monday, was laid to rest Friday morning.

The service took place at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Union.

Family and friends came together in the wake of tragedy to remember a young life taken far too soon.

Loved ones say Isabella Salas (L) and Maria Niotis (R), both 17, were struck by a driver and killed while riding e-bikes in Cranford, New Jersey, on Sept. 29, 2025. CBS News New York

Niotis and her best friend Isabella Salas were riding an e-bike on Burnside Avenue in Cranford on Monday evening when they were struck by a vehicle and killed. The driver fled the scene and ditched the SUV.

Two girls in Cranford, N.J. were struck and killed while riding e-bikes Monday on Burnside Ave. CBS News New York

Wednesday, police said that driver, identified as 17-year-old Vincent Battiloro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Court records indicate Battiloro was issued at least 15 tickets related to the crash including for speeding and that he was going at least 70 miles per hours in a 25 mile per hour zone.

Hundreds gathered Friday to say goodbye, and to celebrate Niotis' life.

She was born in Greece, but was a lifelong resident of Cranford.

"She was a wonderful human being. Lovely person. No hatred, nothing. It's a shame she's gone," mourner Joe Cepeda said.

Two families were shattered, but the community has come together, leaving flowers at the scene, sharing pictures, memories and tears.

A visitation for Salas is set for Saturday in Cranford.