2 girls on e-bikes killed in Cranford, N.J. hit-and-run, police sources say

2 teens struck and killed in Cranford, New Jersey

Two girls in Cranford, New Jersey were struck and killed while riding e-bikes Monday night.

Police sources say the black SUV that hit them did not stop and fled the scene. The driver has since been taken into custody.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday on the 40th block of Burnside Avenue. It's a quiet, residential street where the speed limit is just 25 mph.

The first officers arrived on the scene about two minutes after the 911 call was placed.

The two teenage victims were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but later died of their injuries. At this point, their names have not been released.

Hit-and-run driver taken into custody

Investigators could be seen collecting and processing evidence around the neighborhood well into the evening.

They were ultimately able to locate the driver of the SUV and took that person into custody. So far, no charges have been announced.

Cranford is located in Union County, New Jersey, about 10 miles southwest of Newark. The Union County prosecutor's office is leading the investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.