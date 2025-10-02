New Jersey town mourns 2 girls killed in Cranford hit-and-run as teen faces murder charges

The family of Maria Niotis, one of two teenage girls fatally struck in a hit-and-run in Cranford, New Jersey, is expected to speak publicly after her wake Thursday.

The community has been heartbroken since Niotis and Isabella Salas, both 17, were killed, allegedly by a 17-year-old driver who fled the scene.

The teenage suspect was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Heartbroken community coming to grips with fatal hit-and-run

Close friends, family and many strangers have been drawn together since the tragic crash Monday evening in Cranford.

Niotis and Salas were riding an e-bike when an SUV struck them on Burnside Avenue. The driver, according to police, ditched the vehicle around the corner and fled.

"You never know how much time you have with somebody until it's just suddenly ripped away from you, and I feel like I'm really feeling that here," friend Tristan Ridall said.

Loved ones say Isabella Salas (L) and Maria Niotis (R), both 17, were struck by a driver and killed while riding e-bikes in Cranford, New Jersey, on Sept. 29, 2025. CBS News New York

The suspect, a relative of the police chief in neighboring Westfield, allegedly left the car in front of neighbor Tim Borin's house.

"There was a lot all at once. I peeked my head out the window and I saw the car that had been abandoned right here next to my house, with the e-bike sort of lodged in the engine block," Borin said.

Police chief related to suspect says teen should be judged in court

Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro, who responded to the crash, said in a statement he watched Salas grow up and remembered her as "a beautiful, charismatic young lady."

Battiloro said the 17-year-old suspect should "face the consequences of his alleged actions in a court of law."

Two girls in Cranford, N.J. were struck and killed while riding e-bikes Monday on Burnside Ave. CBS News New York

The community, meanwhile, is staying focused on the memories of the girls and their families.

"I just can't imagine what they're experiencing. But we're just here to show support. We're here because we know that it's not just this immediate period of grief, it's going to extend beyond this," Kim Kraemer, of Cranford, said.

"We're all in this together," Ridall said. "Instead of hate and anger, we should put [our efforts] into condolences and trying to build each other back up from this."

Hope is beginning to take shape as the memorial on Burnside Avenue grows by the minute.