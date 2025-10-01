17-year-old N.J. boy faces 1st degree murder charges in Cranford hit-and-run that killed 2

A 17-year-old boy from Garwood, N.J. has been charged with two counts of first degree murder in connection with a deadly hit and run that killed two teenage girls.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday on the 40th block of Burnside Avenue. The speed limit in the quiet, residential area is 25 mph.

The scene of the crash is now a memorial with flowers, candles and balloons. The community is demanding justice for Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, the 17-year-old girls who were killed in the crash. They were riding an e-bike Monday night when the driver of a black SUV fatally struck them and fled the scene, police said. The driver was taken into custody later that evening.

Two girls in Cranford, N.J. were struck and killed while riding e-bikes Monday on Burnside Ave. CBS News New York

Suspect stalked one of the victims, relatives claim

Authorities have not yet released details about the driver or said if the collision was an accident or intentional.

Relatives and friends of the victims claim the two girls knew the driver. They also said a restraining order was filed against the young man after he allegedly stalked one of the victims.

"She made complaints and nothing was done," Tammy Carbajal said. "It's just a tragedy. It's just a tragedy."

The Union County prosecutor's office is asking neighbors who live nearby to check their surveillance and dash cams.

They are specifically looking for a 2021 black Jeep Compass with tinted windows, before, during or after the crash.

Vigil held Tuesday night

Loved ones say Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, both 17, were struck by a driver and killed while riding e-bikes in Cranford, New Jersey, on Sept. 29, 2025. CBS News New York

Friends and family took to Burnside Avenue Tuesday night to remember Niotis and Salas.

"It hits, like, hard when it's so close to home, and it's like people you would see around in school," said Nicole Janucik.

Friends described Salas as full of life and someone who had a beautiful voice.

"She was just a joy to have around. She was an amazing singer. I used to do choir with her," Leah Davitt said.

They described Niotis as fun and kind, and said her twin brother is devastated.

"I hugged him last night and I said, 'There's no words I can say to make this any easier for you,'" Mary Campbell said.