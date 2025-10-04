Wake held for Isabella Salas, 1 of 2 teens killed in Cranford, N.J., hit-and-run

A wake was held Saturday for one of the two teenage girls killed in a hit-and-run in Cranford, New Jersey, earlier this week.

Family and friends of 17-year-old Isabella Salas shared tearful, tight embraces outside Dooley Funeral Home as they continue to cope with the unexpected loss.

A funeral for the other victim, 17-year-old Maria Niotis, was held on Friday morning.

Loved ones say Isabella Salas (L) and Maria Niotis (R), both 17, were struck by a driver and killed while riding e-bikes in Cranford, New Jersey, on Sept. 29, 2025. CBS News New York

Isabella Salas remembered as "a ray of sunshine"

Those who were close to Salas called her Bella. She was involved in her high school and local theater groups and choirs.

"Oh god, she was a ray of sunshine," friend Tracey Schmied said.

"You knew when she was in the room," a friend named Ryan said. "Just ray of noise and delight and just character."

Family friend Dora Barrientos said Salas was the flower girl at her son's wedding.

"You're out of words, you don't know what to say. Anything you say, is like, is it enough?" she said.

"Terrible tragedy for the parents. I can't believe what they're going through now," neighbor Carl Nelson said.

"I'm so sorry for their loss. It's crazy what happened, how it happened, and I just hope the best for them and I'll be praying for them," family friend Jonathan Gomez said.

Salas is survived by her parents, grandparents, and younger brother. A funeral in nearby Westfield is set for this coming Monday morning.

17-year-old charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run

Salas was on an e-bike with Niotis, her best friend, when police say they were mowed down Monday by a driver who fled the scene.

CBS News has identified the suspect as 17-year-old Vincent Battiloro, now charged with two counts of murder. Court records show the driver was going at least 70 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Loved ones believe it was an intentional attack. They claim the suspect had been stalking Niotis in the weeks leading up to the hit-and-run and that she had filed a restraining order against him.

"The adults in this town failed her, in this world failed her," Ryan said. "This is just another example that we don't pay attention until it's too late."

Investigators have not released a motive.

For now, community members are sharing messages of love and strength for the grieving families, along with prayers for justice.