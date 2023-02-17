Covenant House has new CEO leading the efforts to help youth in crisis

NEW YORK -- For more than 50 years, Covenant House has offered shelter and services to young people in crisis.

On any given night, its programs provide a safe place to stay and offer a bridge to hope for the most vulnerable.

Each year, the organization reaches nearly 43,000 young people in six countries. It serves 1.6 million meals, and on average, provides shelter for 2,000 young people every night.

This week, Bill Bedrossian stepped into a new role as president and CEO of Covenant House International. The needs have never been greater, but he says he's more than up to the challenge.

He spoke with us about his first week on the job, some of the unique needs dealing with unhoused youth and their recent work helping asylum seekers.

