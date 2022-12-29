Confetti test held in Times Square for New Year's Eve celebration

NEW YORK -- Organizers in Times Square shot confetti onto Broadway between 45th and 46th Streets on Thursday in preparation for New Year's Eve.

The annual confetti test is a rehearsal to ensure everything for the world-famous celebration is ready to go. Officials told CBS2 they must test the confetti's "air worthiness."

"We're making sure it works. We want to make sure the confetti is going to work on the 31st," said Gary Winkler, VP of events for the Times Square Alliance. "We're back to where we were pre-pandemic times. We're looking for big crowds.

Three thousands pounds of shredded paper will rain down on Times Square when the clock hits midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.

Thousands of wishes submitted at the New Year's Eve Wishing Wall in Times Square will be included in the confetti drop.