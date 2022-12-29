Watch CBS News
Local News

Confetti test held in Times Square for New Year's Eve celebration

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Confetti tested for Times Square New Year's Eve celebration
Confetti tested for Times Square New Year's Eve celebration 00:43

NEW YORK -- Organizers in Times Square shot confetti onto Broadway between 45th and 46th Streets on Thursday in preparation for New Year's Eve

The annual confetti test is a rehearsal to ensure everything for the world-famous celebration is ready to go. Officials told CBS2 they must test the confetti's "air worthiness."

"We're making sure it works. We want to make sure the confetti is going to work on the 31st," said Gary Winkler, VP of events for the Times Square Alliance. "We're back to where we were pre-pandemic times. We're looking for big crowds. 

Three thousands pounds of shredded paper will rain down on Times Square when the clock hits midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. 

RELATED STORY: Times Square New Year's Eve ball set to get nearly 200 new crystal triangles

Thousands of wishes submitted at the New Year's Eve Wishing Wall in Times Square will be included in the confetti drop. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 5:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.