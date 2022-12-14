Watch CBS News
Times Square Wishing Wall hopes to help make New Year's dreams come true

NEW YORK - The new year is nearly three weeks away, and it's time to think of your New Year's resolutions. 

You can write them down at the "Wishing Wall," now on display in Times Square. 

Your pieces of paper will then become confetti that will rain down when the ball drops on New Year's Eve. 

The wishing wall is open every day, except Christmas, until Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

You can also submit your wish virtually by CLICKING HERE

