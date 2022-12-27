Times Square New Year's Eve ball set to get nearly 200 new crystal triangles

NEW YORK - Massive crowds are set to watch the iconic Times Square New Year's Eve ball drop just days from now.

When they do, they can expect it to shine a bit brighter.

Workers are set to add nearly 200 new Waterford crystal triangles in a new "gift of love" design that will feature a circle of overlapping hearts.

It's likely no easy task. The New Year's Eve ball is 12 feet in diameter, and weighs nearly six tons.

The installation is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Times Square.