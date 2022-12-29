Watch CBS News
Confetti test run to be held Thursday ahead of New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There will be a test run Thursday for the confetti that will fall during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

Some 3,000 pounds of confetti will fill the air as we ring in 2023.

RELATED STORY: Times Square New Year's Eve ball set to get nearly 200 new crystal triangles

Officials say they will be testing the confetti's "air worthiness."

Included in the confetti drop are the thousands of wishes submitted at the New Year's Eve Wishing Wall in Times Square.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 11:38 PM

