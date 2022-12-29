Confetti test run to be held Thursday ahead of New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square

Confetti test in Times Square for New Year's Eve celebration

NEW YORK -- There will be a test run Thursday for the confetti that will fall during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

Some 3,000 pounds of confetti will fill the air as we ring in 2023.

Officials say they will be testing the confetti's "air worthiness."

Included in the confetti drop are the thousands of wishes submitted at the New Year's Eve Wishing Wall in Times Square.