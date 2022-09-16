Emotional vigil held for 3 children who police say were drowned by their mother on Coney Island

Vigil held for 3 children who were drowned at Coney Island

NEW YORK -- An emotional vigil was held Thursday night for three children who police say were drowned by their own mother on Coney Island.

Candles were lit and balloons were released along the boardwalk in memory of 3-month-old Oliver, 4-year-old Lilana and 7-year-old Zachary.

They were found Monday along the shoreline of the beach at West 35th Street.

"All of us lost three precious lives here. It's sad, terrible, heartbreaking," New York City Councilmember Ari Kagan said.

A wake for the children was also held.

Their mother, 30-year-old Erin Merdy, faces three counts of murder and remains at a psychiatric hospital in Brooklyn.