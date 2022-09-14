Erin Merdy faces murder charges in drowning deaths of her 3 children

Sources: Mom believed to have drowned kids may have postpartum

Sources: Mom believed to have drowned kids may have postpartum

Sources: Mom believed to have drowned kids may have postpartum

NEW YORK -- The Coney Island mother who was believed to have drowned her three children has been charged with murdering them.

Erin Merdy, 30, who faces three counts, allegedly drowned them at a Coney Island beach on Monday morning.

READ MORE: 3 children dead after drowning incident on Coney Island, mother questioned and then hospitalized

Merdy is accused of killing 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Lilana and 3-month-old Oliver.

Sources say investigators believe Merdy was under immense financial pressures. She had stopped paying rent and was facing legal action from her landlord. They also believe she was suffering from postpartum depression.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing postpartum depression, resources are available: