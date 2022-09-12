3 children dead after drowning incident on Coney Island, mother being questioned

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

Police investigating whether mother tried to drown 3 children on Coney Island

Police investigating whether mother tried to drown 3 children on Coney Island

Police investigating whether mother tried to drown 3 children on Coney Island

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On