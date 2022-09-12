3 children dead after drowning incident on Coney Island, mother being questioned

3 children dead after drowning incident on Coney Island, mother being questionedget the free app
NEW YORK - Three children are dead after a drowning incident on Coney Island.
A 30-year-old woman, who is believed to be the children's mother, is being questioned by police.
Police: All 3 children declared dead at hospital
All three children have been declared dead at the hospital, police said.
Their mother is being questioned.
Police responded to the scene after a 911 call came in describing an emotionally disturbed woman walking around.
Police found the woman on the Boardwalk, and she made statements to the police that led them to search for the kids, according to authorities.
More details are expected in a news conference later today.
Police investigating whether mother tried to drown the children
Authorities have confirmed the age and gender of the children.
They say a 3-month-old boy, 4-year-old girl, and 7-year-old boy are all in critical condition.
Police are investigating whether their mother tried to drown them.
She is being questioned by police.
Children in critical condition after being found
Three children have been rushed to the hospital after being located by authorities in Coney Island.
The children are in critical condition.
They were found on the beach on 35th Street following a water search.
Police were called to the scene around 3:20 a.m.
A 30-year-old woman, who is believed to be the children's mother, is being questioned by police.