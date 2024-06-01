Social media video shows Columbia security breaking up new encampment before alumni weekend

NEW YORK -- Protesters erected a new encampment on Columbia University's campus Friday, but social media video shows security broke it up.

It happened just as the school's annual alumni reunion weekend was getting underway. There was no word on any arrests.

A Columbia spokesperson said in a statement, "We are aware of the encampment erected this evening and are monitoring the situation. We remain committed to hosting a successful weekend for our alumni."

The university's 2024 reunion weekend began Thursday and continued Friday. Events are scheduled across campus all day Saturday.

Past protests at Columbia University

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators camped out on the school's main lawn for about two weeks in April, calling for Columbia to divest from companies doing business with Israel.

Discussions between school officials and student protest organizers were ongoing throughout the occupation, but they eventually broke down and students were told to dismantle their tents. Protesters then forced their way into Hamilton Hall, and Columbia President Dr. Minouche Shafik called police to clear the building and dismantle the encampments on April 30.

Over 100 people were arrested. Police say 29% of those arrested were not affiliated with the school.

Columbia University cancels main commencement

The dismantling of the encampment came just days before Columbia's main commencement ceremony was scheduled to take place, on the same lawn students had been occupying.

Columbia later canceled its main commencement, citing security concerns. Instead, dozens of smaller ceremonies were held for individual schools from May 10-15 at locations including the Baker Athletics Complex in Inwood and the Armory in Washington Heights.