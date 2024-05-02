NYPD working with schools to develop protest response plans, sources say. This is their first rule.

NEW YORK -- Sources say Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD are helping other New York City schools develop plans to deal with protests after officers made hundreds of arrests at Columbia University and City College this week.

CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer says you could call it a "no tents" policy.

NYPD working with schools on protest response plans, sources say

The NYPD says officers had to use metal cutters and brute strength to breach a forest of barricades, trash cans, bicycle locks and piles of furniture to clear protesters out of Hamilton Hall at Columbia on Tuesday night.

City sources tell CBS New York that to avoid a repeat performance, the NYPD has been working with dozens of schools and colleges to develop protest response plans.

They say rule number one is no encampments -- don't let the tents go up, and if they do, remove them quickly.

Adams says Columbia should have done that.

"You must have a zero tolerance. When the first tent went up, we should have removed it," he said.

Officials clarify number of "outside agitators" arrested at schools

As the mayor made a round of appearances to defend the arrest of nearly 300 people at Columbia and City College, a clearer picture of those taken into custody emerged, including people who officials identified as outside agitators.

Officials say over 40% of those arrested were not affiliated with the schools and 12% have multiple arrests.

Sources also tell CBS New York that weapons such as small pocket knives and bats were found scattered on the floor when NYPD officers swept Columbia's Hamilton Hall.