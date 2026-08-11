2026's only total solar eclipse happens tomorrow. Here's the path and times of visibility.

The only total solar eclipse of 2026 will have people looking to the skies as darkness falls on its path across part of the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday.

First, if you've never had the opportunity to see a solar eclipse, what you are watching is the moon passing in front of the sun. It occurs somewhere on Earth about every 18 months, but in any one particular spot on the globe they could happen hundreds of years apart.

Here's what to know about when and where to see the total solar eclipse:

Where will the solar eclipse be visible?

Many of the best places to view totality are not inhabited, like northern Greenland. But western Iceland and northern Spain are also on the path of totality for a peak eclipse experience.

In Spain, they have not experienced a total solar eclipse since 1905.

This animation from NASA shows the path of totality for the eclipse, along with the time when it will cross those areas:

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Even though totality will be visible in only a few populated regions, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in a much wider area. About 230 million people will be able to see 90% totality, according to population data from the Center for International Earth Science Information Network at Columbia University.

Most major cities in Europe will see at least 90% totality, including Madrid, London and Paris.

Even some of North America will get a chance to see a partial solar eclipse, though it won't be nearly as impressive as when the U.S. got to see a total eclipse in 2024. The best place to see it in the U.S. is in Fairbanks, Alaska, where it will reach 37% totality.

Boston will see 16% totality, while New York City will see about 9% totality, Toronto will see about 8% and Philadelphia will see 7%.

What time will the eclipse happen?

Since the eclipse is crossing just the northern part of the globe, the path of totality will be fairly short from start to finish, about an hour and 45 minutes.

The total eclipse will first become visible in extreme northern Russia at 17:00 UTC, which is 1 p.m. Eastern time.

It will reach northeast Greenland by 1:30 p.m. ET and western Iceland by about 1:45 p.m. ET (totality will be at exactly 5:48 p.m. local time in Reykjavík).

After crossing the northern Atlantic for 45 minutes — when it will be best visible in the U.K., with London reaching its max of 91% at 2:13 p.m. ET (7:13 p.m. local time) — totality will reach northern Spain at about 2:30 p.m. ET (exactly 8:32 p.m. local time in Valencia).

The whole path will be over by 2:45 p.m. ET.

The path of totality in the 2026 solar eclipse crosses parts of Greenland, Iceland and northern Spain. NASA

For those in North America seeing a partial eclipse, it will be most full in Toronto at 1:40 p.m. and New York City at 1:54 p.m. local time. In Fairbanks, you will need to get up early to see its fullest point at 8:27 a.m. local time.

How do I watch the eclipse in person?

If you are lucky enough to be in one of the locations where the solar eclipse reaches totality, it will last for about two minutes.

You will need to wear solar eclipse glasses to safely view the sun during the event to protect your retinas from damage. You can take your glasses off for that two minutes when it's at totality.

If you're outside the path of totality but lucky enough to at least get a partial eclipse, you'll have to leave those glasses on the whole time to avoid eye damage.

A woman tries out eclipse glasses in Almelo, eastern Netherlands, on Aug. 11, 2026, on the eve of the solar eclipse. Vincent Jannink / ANP /AFP via Getty Images

When is the next total solar eclipse in the U.S.?

If hearing about the total solar eclipse in Europe gets you excited for the next one in the U.S., you have some time to wait.

The next total solar eclipse over the U.S. will be in 2044, but that one will only be visible in three states: Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The next year, there will be another opportunity visible in many states as it moves from coast to coast. The eclipse will start in Northern California and move in an arc towards the east, ending in Florida, similar to one in 2017. There will be numerous U.S. cities where eclipse watchers can view the total eclipse, including Reno, Nevada; Colorado Springs; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Little Rock, Arkansas; Jackson, Mississippi; and Orlando, Florida.

There will be another in 2052 that crosses the Southeast, including Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

To see a total eclipse in the northeastern U.S., you'll have to wait all the way until May 1, 2079.

How to watch coverage of the 2026 total solar eclipse